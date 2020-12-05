Mumbai records fewer COVID-19 cases and deaths than on Thursday

The state recorded 5,229 new COVID-19 cases and 127 deaths on Friday, while the city has 813 cases and 14 deaths. While the cases and deaths are slightly higher in the state, the city recorded few cases and deaths than Thursday.

At least 1,025 patients recovered and were discharged on Friday in the city. The recovery rate of the city has stabilised at 91 per cent. The overall number of active patients is now 12,926. The city reported 14 deaths, out of which 11 had comorbidities. At least 12 deaths were above 60 years of age, 1 death was below 40 years of age and 1 death was between 40 and 60 years.

Out of the 5,229 new cases, 1,672 were reported in MMR including Mumbai. Earlier MMR had one third of the cases. At least 1,062 patients were from Pune region and 1,016 from Nagpur circle. In MMR, besides Mumbai, 171 cases reported in Thane Municipal Corporation, 164 cases in Navi Mumbai and 126 cases in Kalyan-Dombivali. There were 9 deaths reported in MMR excluding Mumbai. Pune and Nagpur region reported 32 and 19 deaths respectively taking the toll to 127.

The count of COVID-19 cases in Dharavi rose to 3,716 with only one new case coming to light on Friday, a civic official said. Out of 3,716 COVID-19 patients, 3,380 have recovered, while there are 25 active cases. The cumulative number of cases in the state reached 18,42,587 and the recovery rate of the state is 92.8 per cent. At least 6,776 patients recovered on Friday and there are 83,859 active patients in the state.

