COVID-19: Mumbai records highest number of fatalities in Maharashtra

The daily count of new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra dipped on Thursday, as fewer than 20,000 cases were reported, taking the total tally to 12.82 lakh. Mumbai, however, continued to report more than 2,000 cases on Thursday along with 54 COVID-related deaths as more than 27,000 patients are currently being treated in the city. Pune led with 2,810 cases.

Other districts with a high daily count include Nagpur with 1,571 cases, Nashik with 1,231 and Sangli with 905. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 698 new cases, Kalyan-Dombivli had 469 and all other districts had less than 350 cases each. The city currently has more than 7,500 symptomatic patients.

The state's recovery rate saw some progress as it increased to 75.86 per cent and while 17,184 patients were discharged in the state, 1,550 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery.

Mumbai's recovery rate remained steady at 81 per cent as did the doubling rate at 61 days. Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, while more than 60,000 of them are in Pune, 29,764 are in Thane and 27,741 in Mumbai.

The mortality rate of the state remained steady at 2.68 per cent and till date, there havebeen 34,345 COVID-related deaths and 411 deaths due to other causes in the state.

There were 459 COVID-related deaths in the state and Mumbai led with 54 deaths followed by Nagpur with 47 deaths.

In other districts, Pune had 37 deaths, Jalgaon with 29 deaths and Kolhapur with 23 deaths.

Health officials clarified that out of the total deaths, 256 occurred in the last 48 hours while 125 are from last week and the rest are from the week before that.

In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 54 deaths, 38 patients were suffering from other ailments while 43 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a spike in cases, the city's daily growth rate dropped to 1.14 per cent as the total count stands at 1.92 lakh cases.

Ten administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and 19 wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent each. Currently, H West ward is leading with 1.71 per cent followed by R Central and K West wards.

R Central ward has more than 2,100 active cases and 11 wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each and five wards have more than 800 active cases each.

Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank fifth and on Thursday, Dharavi had 15 new cases while Dadar and Mahim had 51 and 41 cases respectively.

