Mumbai records less than 20 COVID-19-related deaths

The numbers of new COVID-19 infections in Maharashtra dipped on Thursday to around 4,000 taking its total tally up to 17.36 lakh cases while the number of COVID-related fatalities remained above 120. The city's daily count, similarly, saw a fall with around 800 fresh cases while the number of active cases continues to be over 15,000 cases.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai took the lead with 858 cases followed by Pune with 426 and Nashik with 285. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 254 new cases, all other districts had less than 120 each.

The state's recovery rate increased to 92.44 per cent and while 7,809 patients were discharged in the state, 2,175 were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate remained stable at 90 per cent while the doubling rate dipped to 240 days. Among the COVID patients who are being treated, while 15,713 of them are in Pune, 13,713 are in Thane and 15,117 in Mumbai.

The mortality rate of the state increased marginally to 2.63 per cent and till date, there have been 45,682 COVID-related deaths. The number of deaths due to other causes in the state now stands at 956.

There were 122 COVID-related deaths in the state and Mumbai led with 19 followed by Nagpur with 17. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 19 deaths, 16 patients were suffering from other ailments while 12 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a drop in cases, the city's daily growth rate remained stable at 0.29 per cent as the total count crossed 2.67 lakh cases. Eleven administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and all the wards have a growth rate less 1 per cent each. Currently, P South ward is leading with 0.47 per cent followed by R South and H West wards. R Central ward now has more than 1,200 active cases and cumulatively, three wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each and four wards have 800 or more active cases each.

