COVID-19: Mumbai registers an increase in cases again

The state's daily count continued to surge, and on Wednesday, over 23,000 fresh cases were reported, as the total COVID count crossed 11 lakh cases. While Pune continued to have the highest daily count, Mumbai's numbers also shot up once again to over 2,300 cases along with 50 COVID-related deaths.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Pune took the lead once again with 3,902 cases followed by Mumbai with 2,378 cases. Other districts with a high daily count include Nagpur with 1,974 cases, Pimpri Chinchwad with 1,147 cases and Ahmednagar with 1,128 cases. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, barring Thane and Kalyan-Dombivli that had more than 550 cases each, all other districts had less than 400 cases each.

The state's recovery rate saw some progress as it increased to 70.71 per cent and while 17,559 patients were discharged from the state, 1,500 patients were discharged from Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate remained steady at 77 per cent and the doubling rate increased marginally to 55 days. While more than 82,000 of the patients being treated are in Pune, 28,846 are in Thane and 31,766 are in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state dipped to 2.75 per cent and till date, there have been 30,883 COVID-related deaths and 381 deaths due to other causes in the state.

There were 474 COVID-related deaths in the state and Mumbai led with 50 deaths followed by Pune and Nagpur with 39 deaths each. In other districts, Satara had 38 deaths, Ahmednagar had 36 deaths and Sangli had 31 deaths. Health officials clarified that out of the total deaths, 335 occurred in the last 48 hours while 102 are from last week and the rest are from the week before that. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 50 deaths, 31 patients were suffering from other ailments while 37 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a spike in cases, the city's daily growth rate remained steady at 1.28 per cent as the total count stands at 1.75 lakh cases. Eleven administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and 21 wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent each.

With a marginal rise, R Central ward is leading again with 1.73 per cent followed by R North and K West wards. While R Central has more than 2,100 active cases, 13 wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each and five wards have more than 800 active cases each.

Apart from three other wards, K West ward became the fourth to have more than 10,000 COVID cases. Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank fifth and on Wednesday, Dharavi had 15 new cases while Dadar had 22 cases and Mahim had 46 cases.

