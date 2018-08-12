Mumbai: Regular in all payment obligations to banks, says Jet Airways

national

"We are regular in all our payment obligations to all our banks and statutory dues including PF obligations. Our account with all the banks as on date is 'standard'," a Jet Airways spokesperson was quoted as saying in a statement

Representational Picture

Jet Airways on Saturday said that it is regular in all its payment obligations to banks. The reassurance from the airline came after its scrip plunged on Friday, a day after its board deferred consideration of the first quarter financial results. At the BSE, the company's scrip plunged by 8.39 percent or Rs 25.30 at Rs 276.40 on Friday from its previous close of Rs 301.70.

"We are regular in all our payment obligations to all our banks and statutory dues including PF obligations. Our account with all the banks as on date is 'standard'," a Jet Airways spokesperson was quoted as saying in a statement.

"We have had scheduled amortizations in the past so many years and the company has met its repayment obligations all the time. This is evidenced by the reduction in the overall debt of the company by an amount of Rs 3,000 crore in the last three years."

As per the statement, the airline has been working on various cost and revenue initiatives to mitigate the significant increase in fuel rates and depreciation in rupee, as there has not been any corresponding increase in fares.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever