Mumbai: Reinforcement cage lands on roof of BEST bus; none injured

MMRDA asks the General Consultants agency to immediately probe the incident at Kandivli

The metal structure got tilted and touched the roof of the bus

Passengers of a BEST bus travelling along the Dahisar-Andheri East Metro line 7 construction site had a miraculous escape when a reinforcement cage being moved by a hydra crane got tilted and landed on the vehicle's roof near Thakur Complex in Kandivli.

Sources said that no one was injured in the mishap. Speaking to mid-day, Dilip Kawatkar, MMRDA joint project director, said, "Around 11.30 am when workers were trying to fix a 3-metre-high reinforcement cage using a hydra crane, it got tilted and touched the roof of a BEST bus. It happened even though wire sling blocks were placed on all four sides. The MMRDA team working on the Andheri East to Dahisar East Metro-7 corridor immediately removed the metal structure to a safe place. No one was injured in the incident."

However, sources said that the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has asked the General Consultants agency to investigate the matter.

