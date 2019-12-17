Mumbai: Repair work by the BMC leads to huge traffic jam at Warden Road

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Massive traffic was seen on South Mumbai roads, especially Warden Road, as BMC has undertaken maintenance work, which has been going on since last week. Although the traffic of the route was diverted earlier, the work was stopped in between, following opposition from people on the issue.

The road department of the BMC has taken up repair work of many of such roads in the city after the monsoon, with Warden Road being one of it. "The work has been started from the last week and traffic has been diverted by the traffic police. But as it is the main connection between south Mumbai to Central Mumbai sometimes the work blocks the traffic,"said one of the officer from BMC. He suggested that motorists should avoid the road for a few days.

Irked with the constant bumper to bumper traffic, a South Mumbai resident claimed that the civic body should have avoided repair work during peak hours. The road maintenance work has led to massive traffic from Hughes Road to Haji Ali. "No one is against the repair work. But, it should be planned in such a manner that it causes minimum inconvenience to commuters and locals. BMC should inform well in advance and the traffic police should see that the alternate route is without any hurdles," said a commuter travelling on the route.

