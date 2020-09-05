Mumbai reported maximum accidental deaths last year among major cities, reveals NCRB data

National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) has released the data of accidental deaths last year and Mumbai reported the maximum cases. Mumbai accounted for 9,246 or 15.1 per cent 61,404 people who died in accidents across 53 cities last year.

9,212 of these deaths in Mumbai have been classified as having occurred due to causes like traffic accidents, sudden death and falls, and 34 due to forces of nature, the ‘Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2019’ report stated.

Maharashtra government may not allow garba, dandiya for Navratri this year

Out of these 9,246; 595 were below 14 years, 145 persons between 14 and 18 years, 1,167 persons between 18 and 30 years, 2,485 between 30 and 45 years, 2,813 persons between 45 and 60 years, while 2,041 persons were 60 and more years old.

Among states, Maharashtra reported the maximum deaths in accidents in 2019. Like Mumbai, 69,756 of Maharashtra’s total 70,329 accidental deaths were categorised in other causes. The NCRB stated that such deaths could have been prevented with better preventive measures and consciousness.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news