Mumbai reports 801 new COVID-19 infections on Friday

The numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the state dipped further on Friday to 4,132 taking its total tally up to 17.40 lakh cases while the number of COVID-related fatalities remained above 120. The city's daily count remained stable at around 800 fresh cases.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai took the lead with 801 cases followed by Pune with 358 and Nashik with 281. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 214 new cases, all other districts had less than 160 each.

The state's recovery rate increased to 92.48 per cent and while 4,543 patients were discharged in the state, 1,834 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate went up to 91 per cent while the doubling rate increased to 242 days. Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, while 15,904 of them are in Pune, 13,902 are in Thane and 13,866 in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state remained stable at 2.63 per cent and till date, there have been 45,809 COVID-related deaths. The number of deaths due to other causes in the state now stands at 963.

There were 127 COVID-related deaths in the state and Vasai-Virar led with 19 followed by Mumbai with 17. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 17 deaths, 15 patients were suffering from other ailments while 12 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a drop in cases, the city's daily growth rate remained stable at 0.29 per cent as the total count crossed 2.67 lakh cases. Eleven administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and all the wards have a growth rate less 1 per cent each.

Currently, P South ward is leading with 0.47 per cent followed by R South and H West wards. R Central ward now has over 1,000 active cases and cumulatively, two wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each and three wards have 800 or more active cases each.

