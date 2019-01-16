Mumbai: Reprimanded for using 'TikTok' app, teen hangs herself in Bhoiwada

national

The 17-year-old girl breathed her last at KEM hospital on January 13. Police said she liked to upload her videos on the app 'tiktok,' to which her parents objected

A 17-year-old girl succumbed to the injuries she sustained while hanging herself in her house at Bhoiwada. Senior Inspector Ramchandra Jadhav said she breathed her last at KEM hospital on January 13. Police said she liked to upload her videos on the app 'tiktok,' to which her parents objected.

On Friday, the girl was celebrating her father's birthday. She also posted some videos of herself with her family on the app. Police said when she was busy with the phone, her mother objected and snatched it. "Her mother told her not to spend time with her phone and instead focus on her studies. This annoyed her. After this the girl went in the washroom and tried to hang and kill herself," said Jadhav.

When her mother found that she hadn't come out for a long time, she knocked on the door of the washroom. When she didn't get a response, the door was broken open with the help of neighbours. "The girl had hung herself with the help of her dupatta.

She was lowered down and rushed to KEM Hospital. But she succumbed to the injuries on Sunday evening," Jadhav added. The police have registered an accidental death case. They have recorded the statements of relatives and investigations are underway.

The app

TikTok, also known as Douyin in China, is a media app to create and share short videos. It has more than 500 million users across 150 countries. The videos often feature music in the background, can be sped up, slowed down or edited with a filter.

