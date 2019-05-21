Mumbai: Reservation ordinance gets governor's nod

national

While the ordinance has received its final clearance, the CET Cell is yet to declare admissions open

Even after a long-drawn protest against reservation for the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC), open category students and their parents have been unable to stall the process. The ordinance issued by the state to implement the reservation policy has got the final nod - the governor's signature.

The statement regarding passing of the ordinance reads, "There will now be reservations for candidates belonging to the SEBC category from academic year 2019-20. This shall also be applicable to admissions to UG courses that require clearing the NEET."

Sudha Shenoy, one of the parents who visited the Governor's residence to urge him not to sign the ordinance, said, "Though our request letter was accepted by the Governor's office, there was no positive outcome. We plan to move court against it."

While the ordinance has received its final clearance, the CET Cell is yet to declare admissions open. "We are yet to receive the required directives from the Admissions Regulation Authority. After that we will issue a notification regarding the remaining admission process," said Anand Rayte, commissioner, CET Cell.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates