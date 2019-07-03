Mumbai: Residents blame authorities for Malad wall collapse

mumbai-rains

Blame lack of proper drainage holes in the wall for flooding in the area that washed away more than 25 houses

An old man sits under his broken umbrella amid the ruins of his home after a compound wall collapsed due to heavy rainfall at Ambedkar Nagar, Malad, on Tuesday. Pic/Satej Shinde

National Disaster Relief Force and Fire Department personnel walked on the washed out houses in the slums at Ambedkar Nagar and Pimpripada — located at a distance of about 1.5km from each other at Kurar village in Malad — to rescue people stuck under the debris.

A landslide following heavy rainfall through Monday night resulted in the collapse of a BMC-built retaining wall. About 20-25 houses were washed away alone in Pimpripada.



A 14-year-old girl, Sanchita Ganore, who was pulled out alive from the debris, died in hospital a few hours later

Twenty-two were killed and as many as 94 were injured. As the wall collapsed around 12.30 am on Monday, residents ran through waist-deep water to save their lives. While the locals helped each other out, the NDRF and fire personnel could reach the spot only after 2 am.

Intermittent rains and poor access for transfer of heavy equipment have delayed the search operation. Chief Fire Officer P S Rahangdale, however, said they are making all efforts to rescue trapped persons as soon as possible.



Fire Brigade personnel pull a body from the site of the wall collapse at Malad on Tuesday

Poor drainage system

The residents have blamed lack of proper drainage holes in the wall for flooding. Some locals have also alleged that three years back the stormwater drains were narrowed, disturbing the speedy flow of water. Angry at the authorities over poor drainage system, the locals protested the visit of MLA Sunil Prabhu and Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam.

They said the politicians care only about votes. Some locals allegedly attacked forest department official Jayoti Banerjee. She was rescued by two guards at the spot. Meanwhile, the P North assistant municipal commissioner said that adequate arrangement has been made for the residents who need shelter. The rescue operation was underway at the time of going to press.

