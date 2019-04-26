Mumbai: Residents, cops come to blows over towing row at Elphinstone

crime

11 arrested after violence mars traffic drive near bus depot on JB Bhatankar Marg at Elphinstone

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning, when the Dadar traffic division had initiated a special drive against parked vehicles blocking vehicular movement.

An argument with the police over parking vehicles in an already crowded lane turned ugly, resulting in the arrest of 11 Parel residents. While residents claim they were expressing anger over the high-handedness displayed by the cops, the police allege residents became violent and tried to manhandle officers, including a senior woman inspector.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning, during a special drive initiated by the Dadar traffic division against parked vehicles blocking vehicular movement. The drive led by senior inspector Sujata Shejale reached JB Bhatankar Marg at around 9 am, where they saw a few vehicles parked on the street as well as on the footpath.



Residents say cops were 'ruthless and rude' while cops allege they were manhandled during the drive being carried out at the J B Bhatankar Marg. Pics/Ashish Raje

'Ruthless and rude'

When cops were towing away a scooter parked near a shop near the Swami Akkalkot Maharaj Math, a few residents gathered around them and objected to the action. "They were towing the scooter. When we questioned why they were doing so, they said it was because this kind of rampant parking creates a jam on the whole road," said a resident who was present at the time of the incident, adding, "We told cops we have been living in this area for the last 30 to 40 years and parking vehicles on road ever since." But cops did not pay heed to this.

Another resident, whose brother has been arrested, said, "We have been residing here for 40 years. We used to park our cycles on the road earlier, and now we park our scooters and cars as we don't have any other place."

One more resident said, "Cops were ruthless and rude. They told us, "If you don't have a place to park, then sell off your houses and shops and go live elsewhere"."

'Residents manhandled cops'

One more resident said, "Even if someone dies after coming under your vehicle, you get bail on the same day. But, just for opposing police action, our brothers have been sent to the Arthur Road Jail. Our people may have committed a mistake but do they deserve to remain behind bars? BMC and traffic police should work together to fix this parking problem."

The cops, however, have a different story to tell. Police sub-inspector of the Dadar traffic division Arun Jadhav said in a statement, "The residents started opposing the action. A mob of 10 to 15 persons tried to argue with us. They were not allowing us to tow the vehicles. In fact, they started manhandling cops." Sensing the tension, Shejale asked for additional force deployment.

The cops did something else in the meantime. A resident said, "They started taking residents who were questioning them to the police van. On Tuesday, they took eight people with them and the next day, they took three others."

Speaking to mid-day, Shejale said, "Whatever action we have taken is according to law. I can't say anything more about it." Meanwhile, senior inspector of Dadar police station Diwakar Shelke said a case was registered, "We have arrested 11 people till now under section 143 (unlawful assembly), 145 (continuing in unlawful assembly), 149 (offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code. All of them have been remanded in judicial custody."

