Mumbai: Residents of Bhushan Bhavan building gets relief as civil court interferes

Residents of Bhushan Bhavan building got a relief after the city's civil court asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to make arrangement for transit before demolishing it. The court has also directed the builder to sign an agreement with the residents within 15 days for the redevelopment of the building.

On Sunday, after heavy rainfall, part of the balcony of the three storey Bhushan Bhavan had collapsed. However, no one was injured but the BMC has evacuated the building as precautionary measures. Also, the BMC had declared this building dilapidated and has also asked the residents to vacate it.

Speaking to mid-day, resident Wiqar Sayad said, “The BMC had sent us a letter to evacuate the building without any alternate accommodation. In 2007, the builder had taken over this land (where the building is constructed) for redevelopment but he never entertained us and left us in a lurch. Now, the court has asked the builder to do an agreement with residents in next 15 days, otherwise, the court will take action.”

He added, “Since Sunday, 38 families who are all tenants weren’t allowed inside the building. All their belongings are inside. Since the last two days, we have been forced to sit on the footpath. I hope that now the court’s order will give us some relief.”

Another resident alleged that “We have asked the builder to give us alternate accommodation but every time he refused to meet us and entertain. When we approached the BMC and informed them about the issue they told us to look for alternate accommodations. There was no help from anybody.”

The Residents said, “Where should we go? If there is no alternative then we would love to die here in the building rather than living on the streets.”

According to the BMC officials, since residents had refused to get out from the dilapidated building, staff from the L ward (Kurla) had disconnected the electricity and light connection of the building on November 27, 2017, in an attempt to vacate the building.

