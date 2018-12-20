Mumbai: Restoration of its HQ cost BMC over Rs 120 crore

national

In reply to an RTI query posed by activist Anil Galgali, the civic administration informed that it has spent over Rs 120 crore on the repairs and renovation of the BMC headquarters

Repairs to the BMC headquarters include interior works, glass works, stone wall reinstallation, etc. File p

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has spent Rs 120 crore on the repairs and renovation of its headquarters. Though the BMC is the richest civic body in the country, the expenditure on repairs was exceptionally high, claimed an activist.

In reply to an RTI query posed by activist Anil Galgali, the civic administration informed that it has spent over Rs 120 crore on the repairs and renovation of the BMC headquarters. He was informed that between 2008 and 2012, the BMC's building construction department spent about Rs 111.73 crore on repairs which include interior works, glass works, stone wall reinstallation etc. Rs 8.87 crore is yet to be paid to various contractors for the work. The repairs are still on.

For BMC's main building - a heritage structure - the repairs and renovation work list was prepared by heritage conservationists and architects, to carry out a stone wall reinstallation, strengthening and protection of wooden pillars of the passage and staircase, and repair work of the roof. The work of reinstallation of glass on the heritage structure was approved in 2010.

'Cost quite high'

Demanding an audit into the exceptional spending, Galgali said, "Though the repair and renovation work was essential, the amount seems quite high. The works could have been done for a lower cost." In his letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Galgali has demanded an independent audit of expenses, as inflated expenditure cannot be ruled out.

'Expenses well evaluated'

A civic official said, "The headquarters was repaired with additional new facilities, and we also involved the heritage structure, which needed special conservation. The expenses were very well evaluated and accordingly tenders were awarded to the lowest bidders. Even if an audit is conducted, we are sure the money will be well accounted for, as the estimation was done by us."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates