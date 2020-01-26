Mumbai: Revised parking fine earns BMC Rs 12 lakh within a few weeks

BMC's revised parking fine has generated a significant revenue of R12 lakh within a couple of weeks. The highest amount of Rs 5.35 lakh has been collected from heavy vehicles. The second highest amount of R4.64 lakh comes from vehicles parked near public parking lots (PPL).

Based on an analysis of the PPLs prepared by the civic body, in D ward the occupancy rate has increased from 43 per cent in March 2019 to 82.8 per cent in December 2019. Similarly, in G North, the occupancy rate increased from 1.28 per cent in March 2019 to 40.3 per cent in December 2019.

Civic officials from the traffic department agree to the rise. "Since March 2019, the occupancy of PPLs and BEST depots have increased by more than 20 per cent," said Vijay Singhal, additional municipal commissioner.

