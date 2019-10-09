Mumbai: Rising prices of tomatoes dampen festive season

Less than a month after onion prices reached Rs 70 to Rs 80 per kg, prices of tomatoes doubled from last month’s Rs 14.50 per kg to Rs 25 per kg, putting a dent on the ongoing festive season.

According to a report in Business Standard, the rise in prices is said to be due to the decrease in supplies because of the torrential rains and floods in the state towards the end of this year’s monsoon. Moreover, it is said that the sowing of tomatoes saw got delayed due to the late onset of the monsoon and lack of moisture in the soil.

Also Read: Mumbai: Onion prices at a four-year high; make consumers cry

The report cited the data collected by the National Horticultural Research and Development Foundation based in Nashik that showed 100 per cent rise in the tomato prices. The price recorded in the end of September stood at Rs 24 per kg from the Rs 14.50 per kg recorded in the beginning of the month. Meanwhile, to take advantage of the price hike, retailers reportedly increased their supplies by 519 tonnes from 368 tonnes recorded in the beginning of the month.

Apart from late onset of monsoon and lack of moisture in soil, retailers also cite uneven disturbution of monsoon in its initial stage due to the drought reported in the state also added to the slump in the supplies. The prices are said to remain high till the beginning of November which surpasses the state assembly elections scheduled on October 21 and Diwali on October 27.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates