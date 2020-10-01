Mumbai: Road march to highlight the state of public transportation, undeveloped roads

City-based NGO Mumbai March is launching a new movement on October 2, Road March, to highlight the state of Mumbai's public infrastructure and start a discussion on the undeveloped roads in the civic body's Development Plan (DP).

The team has prepared a Development Plan Model for areas between Bandra and Dahisar to understand road movements and reasons behind blockages. This information will be used to place the public's demands to the authorities.

"Despite DP 1967/1991 and DP 2014, over 35 per cent of the city's roads are blocked due to lack of coordination and consensus between different government agencies, court cases and private parties who own lands," said activist Gopal Jhaveri.

"For the past 20 years, authorities have been only talking about potholes, by-pass, and flyovers. No one is discussing major issues like the opening up of blocked roads. Opening them will ease traffic congestion," Jhaveri added.

The arterial roads in the western suburbs used by thousands of vehicles every day include the Western Express Highway, the New Link Road and SV Road. These roads face major traffic jams during peak hours.

The Mumbai March team's 3D model highlights other important roads which, when connected, might solve the traffic woes. The team has conducted a study with the help of transport experts and the DP, which too highlights two important alternative roads between Dahisar and Andheri.

The 3D model will be exhibited at the Shri Hanuman Mandir Sabhagruha, Borivli West from 10 am to 3 pm on October 2. Public representatives have also been invited for the event.

