Mumbai: Road repair work to start, but will cost BMC 10 per cent more

After several rounds of negotiations with the road contractors, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will finally start with the repair works of a few roads - but at the cost of 10 per cent more than the initial estimated amount. Every year, the civic body begins road repairing works just after the end of monsoon i.e from October 01. However, due to the introduction of the new 60/40 scheme, the whole process has been delayed by about four months.

As per the new scheme, the road contractors will get 60 per cent of the work amount after the completion of the work and 40 per cent will be given in phases till the defect liability period (DLP) ends. The DLP for asphalt roads and cement roads is 5 and 10 years respectively. Owing to this, the BMC had to bargain hard with the contractors which delayed the entire process.

For example, the civic administration has sent five proposals of road works for the Goregaon to Borivli stretch to the standing committee for approval. Post approval, the work orders will be given to contractors but the work will start only after permission from traffic police. So it will take another month for the work to begin.

Also as per the proposals, BMC is spending around 8 to 10 per cent more on each project. For example, the estimated cost of the work for road repairing and construction of side strips and footpath was R28.48 crore. But now the BMC is ready to give 6 per cent more than the initial cost and with the addition of taxes, the amount has gone up to Rs 40.39 crore.

