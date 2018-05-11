Mumbai: Romanian national found dead in Cuffe Parade not yet identified

The Cuffe Parade police have contacted the Romanian consulate and are also in touch with the Romanian government to identify him



Representational Image

Effort's to ascertain the identity of the Romanian national who allegedly jumped to death from a high-rise in South Mumbai on Wednesday yielded nothing yesterday. The Cuffe Parade police have contacted the Romanian consulate and are also in touch with the Romanian government to identify him. A Goa-Mumbai ticket was found on his person. A travel agent who had booked it told police that the man had come to Mumbai to go to the Romanian Consulate.

The Romanian national, about 35, allegedly jumped from Maker Tower no. 5 on Wednesday around 11am. Before entering the tower premises, he had enquired about the Romanian consulate. Police said when he went to the 11th floor, he discovered that the consulate had been moved to New Delhi nine years ago. Police said frustrated, the Romanian jumped from the 11th floor and died on the spot.

"We have contacted the Romanian consulate in New Delhi to establish his identity. We have shared his picture as well, but haven't received an answer from them," said Rashmi Jadhav, senior inspector of Cuffe Parade police station. "We have also contacted the Romanian government to check whether we could get some help from them as well," she added.

Police are also checking Twitter and Facebook to see whether a relative or friend of the man has posted anything about him. "We are trying every possible way to identify the deceased. We are also planning to send a team to Goa to check whether he has kept his bag with passport and other documents there," added another officer.

