Mumbai: RPF constable dies saving man crossing tracks at Bandra

An RPF constable lost his life in an attempt to save a man on Friday at Bandra railway station. The constable has been identified as Ramvir Singh Gurjar, 27. Gurjar had become a father on the same day.

Gurjar was posted for duty at Bandra railway station on February 28 night around 10.45 pm when he noticed a man crossing the tracks. Since a local train was approaching, he rushed forward to save the person. He managed to push the man away but instead, the train hit Gurjar. He was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Gurjar was a resident of Pathali village. He is survived by his wife, a three-year old daughter, and a newborn.

