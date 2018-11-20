Mumbai: RPF nab man carrying banned gutkha on train at Bandra

crime

Identified as Chandrakant Pandey a resident of Santacruz, the accused was travelling on the 19062 Ramnagar-Bandra Terminus express train to Mumbai

Accused Chandrakant Pandey

A team of the Bandra Railway Protection Force (RPF), on Saturday, arrested a man carrying the banned gutkha on a passenger train. Identified as Chandrakant Pandey, 44, a resident of Santacruz, the accused was travelling on the 19062 Ramnagar-Bandra Terminus express train to Mumbai, the police said.

At around 11:30 pm, when the train was about to reach Bandra terminus, Pandey pulled the emergency chain to stop the train. When the RPF reached the spot, they saw Panday alighting with some luggage.

"We inquired and found that he had pulled the chain. He was carrying gutkha brought from Surat," a police officer said. The train was halted between Bandra and Santacruz station for a few minutes because of this incident. The police have seized gutkha worth Rs 1.63 lakh from him. During interrogation, Pandey confessed to having done this four to five times in the past. He would buy gutkha from Surat and sell it with a huge margin in Mumbai. He was later handed over to the Bandra GRP for further action.

More gutkha found

On November 16, Friday, the police found a parcel at Bandra station that contained gutkha worth Rs 27.51 lakh. That parcel too had arrived from Gujarat.

