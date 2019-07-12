Mumbai: RPF official reunites lost 7-year-old with her father at Vasai station

national

Photo of the RPF official with the father and daughter, who was lost

We all remember the story of Bollywood's super hit movie 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' in which the character Munni gets off the Express train which was halted at a signal as she spotted a ship and fell in love with it. The cops, however, did not manage to locate her

Cut to a real-life incident wherein a seven-year-old girl Munni had got off an Express train after ht halted near Vasai station. After the train arrived at Vasai railway station, her father began looking for his lost daughter.

Meanwhile, RPF SI Girdhar Jat received information from a passenger that a child had got off the train near the signal which was 500 metres away from Vasai station near the old LC gate. After he received the information, he immediately rushed towards the spot. In that time, a man approached the RPF SI stating that his child has gone missing and might have gotten off the train somewhere near the signal.

The RPF officer visited the nearby signal along with the man who was searching for his kid and managed to locate her. The 46-year-old father identified his daughter and the RPF official handed over the child to him.

According to Jat, the incident occurred on June 10, 2019, when the daughter and her father were travelling by the Panvel Dahanu road memo train (69161). Around 8:50 PM, when the train reached the signal, the 7-year-old stepped down to visit the washroom. Meanwhile, the train started and as she was unable to board the train, she started crying.

