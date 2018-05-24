Mumbai: RPF rescue woman who fell from train, reunite her with her children in 9 minutes

RPF personnel rescue woman, who lost her balance and fell while boarding train in Kurla, and reunite her with her three young children



Efficient coordination between Kurla and Vidyavihar RPF helped to reunite Nigah Anwar Dhamaskar (in burqa) with her children

Prompt action by an alert passenger and Railway Protection Force (RPF) officers at Kurla station on Wednesday helped to rescue a woman from a near-death accident as well as reunite her with her children, all within a span of nine minutes.

According to railway officials, the woman, identified as Nigah Anwar Dhamaskar, lost her balance while boarding a local train from platform number 1 around 11.35 am. The Bandra resident, who was on her way to Nahur, got dragged on the platform for a bit as the train began moving, but was taken out just in time by a passenger and Urmila Sharma, head constable, who were standing on the platform. Dhamaskar was later brought to the RPF office.



Dhamaskar lost balance while boarding the train

Suresh Atri, RPF Kurla inspector, said, "While boarding the train, she first put her children inside, and when she was about to step in, the train began moving. This made her lose her balance and she got dragged on the platform along with the train for about 10 to 15 meters, before an alert passenger pulled her out and averted a major accident."

Meanwhile, Kumar called Suresh Singh, head RPF constable on duty at Vidyavihar station to get Dhamaskar's children from the arriving train. The train reached Vidyavihar in four minutes and Singh got into the train and took the children out. He later took them to Kurla around 11.44 am. This entire operation was completed in nine minutes. Upon seeing the kids, Dhamaskar broke down and hugged them.



Got dragged along the platform, before being rescued

"We asked them to rest for some time and once she felt comfortable, we allowed her to go with her three children. I urge commuters not to make the lifeline of Mumbai be known as the death line because of negligence," added Atri.

