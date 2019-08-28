Mumbai: Rs 138 crore collected as fines for traffic violations in 2018

mumbai

According to the data procured from the Traffic Police, while in 2017, 18056 cases of drunk and driving were recorded, the number reduced to 11,711 in 2018

Data obtained under the Right to Information Act shows that the Mumbai Police Traffic Department has collected fines to the tune of Rs 138 crore in 2018, a figure that is substantially higher than the figure recorded in the previous year which amounted to Rs 85.78 crore. The fines were collected for traffic violations and the amount collected in 2018 is the highest in four years. The same data also indicated that in only a small percentage of the cases of drunk driving have the licenses of the drivers been cancelled.

The figures indicated that the number of drunk and driving cases have reduced over the years. According to the data procured from the Traffic Police, while in 2017, 18056 cases of drunk and driving were recorded, the number reduced to 11,711 in 2018 and until July 31, 8885 cases have been reported so far. RTI activist Jeetendra Ghadge said, "The figures clearly show that Mumbaikars are indisciplined when it comes to driving on the roads and imposing fines is not being a deterrent. There is a need for short time detentions or community service which might act as a deterrent since time is more precious than money for Mumbaikars."

The data also, however, indicates that the police have fined in majority of these cases. In 2017, licenses were suspended in only 3302 cases and in 2018, licenses were suspended in 1816 cases. The data also showed that since 2015, in 1854 cases of drunk and driving, teenagers were caught.

