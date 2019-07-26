Mumbai: Rs 4 lakh for kin of man killed in Thursday's Palghar tremors

national

Rishay Dama Meghwale

The Dahanu and Talasari areas of Palghar district were once again shaken by severe tremors that damaged many houses in the area. During Thursday's tremor, a structure collapsed at Nagzhri Bondpada village in Dhanu right on top of 70-year-old villager, killing him. The deceased has been identified as Rishay Dama Meghwale, 70.

District collector Kailas Shinde and Talasari MLA Pascal Dhanare, met Meghwale's family and provided aid of Rs 4 lakh immediately.

Sources said Meghwale and his wife were asleep at the time of the incident. Around 1 am, following severe tremors, the house collapsed on them. Meghwale died before he could be rescued, while his wife was rescued with minor injuries.

The Dahanu area has been experiencing tremors since November last year, most of them centred on Dundalwadi village. Since Wednesday, there have been a series of tremors causing panic among residents who expressed concern over such mishaps recurring in the district.

The first tremor of magnitude 3.8 was reported at 1.03am, officials said.

