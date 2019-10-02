Mumbai: Rs 7.37 lakh collected as penalty charges for illegal parking in Dadar

The civic body's revenue is still growing as vehicles owners are fined for parking within 500 metres of a public parking lot. In G North ward, civic officials have collected fines to the tune of Rs 7.37 lakh since the rule was implemented.

Civic officials said that they have been taking action against vehicle owners after the public parking lot opened recently in Kohinoor Square. "Till Tuesday, 61 four-wheelers and 37 two-wheelers have been towed. We have collected Rs 7,37,240 as penalty charges so far," said the official from G North ward.

Last month, the civic body implemented hefty fines for parking near a public parking lot and on August 30, they introduced on-street parking in five stretches in the city. In G North ward, the rule has been implemented in an area measuring 1.53 sq km around a stretch of Gokhale Road from Portuguese Church to Lady Jamshetjee junction near Shivaji Park. Apart from paid parking slots on the roads, the public parking lot at Kohinoor Square can accommodate 1200 vehicles.

