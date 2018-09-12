Mumbai: Rs 9 crore solution to ease traffic woes around Andheri pumphouse

national

Are you a motorist who gets stuck in traffic on the service road along the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Andheri? If you are, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is working on an almost Rs 9 crore solution to ease traffic woes in the area.

If everything goes according to plan, the authority will be constructing a vehicular underpass at the Parsi Punchayet road in Andheri East. This will help motorists coming from the Andheri subway via Parsi Punchayet road and going towards the Salsette Parsi Colony Road.

Presently, in the morning and evening peak hours, the area sees traffic jams, in which it takes 10-15 minutes to make it across a one kilometre stretch. Speaking about the underpass, MMRDA's joint project director Dilip Kawatkar said,

"We've invited tenders for the construction of a new vehicular subway on the Parsi Panchayat Road, and are expecting a good response for the same. The contractor will have to complete the construction of the underpass within 18 months from the time the construction begins."

"The new vehicular subway will be an alternative to the existing underpass, which is almost at the end of its life. It will be 13.5 metres wide and 40 metres long," he added. Vehicles using the north-bound stretch of WEH to go to the areas along the south-bound carriageway either have to pass through the service road, or take a U-turn from the signal. The existing subway is 13 metres wide.

