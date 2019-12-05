Mumbai: Rs 98 crore grant for broke Wadia Hospital only 'after review'

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Corporators across parties have demanded immediate release of an outstanding amount of Rs 98 crore to Wadia Hospital, which is almost on the verge of closure. However, at a standing committee meeting, they also said that as the hospital has not been functioning well, the next grant would be decided after a review of its condition.

The BMC bears 75 per cent of the hospital's operational cost, which is paid to them every three months. The civic body has not paid Rs98 crore of the last quarter to the hospital alleging that it doesn't provide free treatment to poor patients sent by them. The hospital had also increased the salaries of its workers.

Leader of Opposition Ravi Raja had raised the issue of non-payment of dues at the meeting. Even Rajeshree Shirvadkar, corporator from BJP, said that the hospital had stopped admitting patients and was discharging some of the existing ones. "The issue needs to be resolved because so many needy patients are waiting for treatment," she added.

"According to the agreement between Wadia and the BMC, the hospital has to reserve 60 per cent of beds for mill workers. However, as no mills exist now, BMC expects the authorities to provide free treatment to poor patients. But the hospital refuses to do so," said Rajul Patel, corporator and member of the standing committee. She demanded that the civic body should take over the hospital.

Yashwant Jadhav, chairman of the standing committee ordered the administration to release the hospital's outstanding payment immediately and table a detailed review of its condition in the meeting to be held next week. Thereafter, a call on further action would be taken.

