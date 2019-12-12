Mumbai: RTO strikes blow on 560 vehicles over school kids' safety

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Taking note of school kids' safety, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Thursday, took action against 561 vehicles in Mumbai Metropolitan Region over scores of violations right from overloading vehicles with school kids to helmet-less drivers. Of these, 156 vehicles are from Mumbai, 314 from Thane and adjoining areas and 91 from Panvel. This is in addition to the action of illegal school buses and other vehicles ferrying school kids in which action was taken against 113 vehicles in Mumbai, 231 in Thane and 91 in Panvel.

The Regional Transport Department had launched a special drive against all two and three-wheelers that used to ferry school children in an unsafe manner with stringent action, including suspension of permits and licences and also against all vehicles ferrying school kids between November 25 to December 10.

RTO officials warned that citizens should note that no three-wheeler auto of any make or model has been permitted in Maharashtra to ply as a school vehicle with or without any modification and any autos doing a thing and found during the drive would be dealt with very stringently.

Also, vans and vehicles are also not allowed as school vehicles or school buses and they will also be dealt with similar action. The drive that initially started against illegal school vehicles following an HC directive between November 25 and December 10 has now widened its scope to include two-wheelers.

Schools that do not own their own buses need to sign a 'Common Standard Agreement' with the contractors. The School Bus Owners' Association had alleged that most of the school vehicles were privately owned and ferried children in excess of capacity. RTOs across the state have formed teams to catch those who are putting the lives of children at risk.

