Mumbai: Ruling on DIG Nishikant More's pre-arrest bail plea today

The Bombay High Court will announce its ruling on the anticipatory bail plea filed by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Nishikant More, who is still absconding, today. The court, while reserving the order on the application, said it will look into the video evidence in the case if required. The DIG has been accused of molesting a 17-year-old girl at her birthday party in June last year.

During the hearing on Tuesday, Advocate Samrat Thakkar, who is representing the survivor's family, highlighted More's past records, which shows he was suspended in connection with different incidents. The defence lawyer told the court that More was given clean chit in all the past cases. He also argued that the minor's family filed a false molestation case over a property dispute.

The Navi Mumbai police, opposing the pre-arrest bail plea, brought video footage and photographs of the incident to the court. However, the HC said it will examine the evidence only when needed. The police continue to demand his custody citing the seriousness of the offence and have argued in the court that More may either tamper with evidence or influence the witnesses if granted bail.

"We are continuously searching for the accused, but he is still untraceable," said an officer from Navi Mumbai police.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates