Mumbai event: Run for 26/11 attack victims, stand against terrorism

A unique run, in memory of the courage and sacrifice of the bravehearts who lost their lives, is being organised this Sunday

Most Mumbaikars will recall the horror that hit their city and its people a decade ago on November 26, where many lost a loved one during the multiple terror attacks. A unique run, in memory of the courage and sacrifice of the bravehearts who lost their lives, is being organised this Sunday.

Called the Tribute Run, the event is a call to citizens across the city to come out of their homes and take a stand against terrorism. "Our mantra is' let us run together for the ones who stood together' as we remind ourselves of the assault on our soil, vowing to never let it happen again.



Mumbaikars have participated in several marathons for a variety of causes

Sport binds diverse people together as they support a common purpose. Runs are some of the most comprehensive and visible ways of public demonstration," says Vighnesh Shahane, CEO, IDBI Life Insurance Co Ltd, which is organising the event with The Sea Hawks Foundation and National Sports Club of India.

ON: November 25, 5.30 am

AT: The National Sports Club of India ( NSCI), Worli. LOG ON TO insider. in

COST: Rs 300 onwards ( Free for personnel & families of all agencies and organisations who were crucial to the 26/ 11 operations.)

