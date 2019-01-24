Mumbai: Rusting rods used may reduce Metro life and quality

national

mid-day's inspection of three sites corroborates activist's warning to CM about poor quality of construction material

Heavily rusted iron rods were found at various spots, like this one near Oshiwara depot

Not many will have noticed the rusting pillars of the under-construction Dahisar-DN Nagar Metro, but you can rest assured, one Mumbai activist is asking all the right questions about them. Unfortunately, the Metro authorities don't seem to have the answers.

mid-day visited four locations along Metro line 2A, between DN Nagar and Dahisar, and found that the pillars had been erected at a majority of the spots, and the girders had also been laid at several places.



Another spot at Bhagat Singh Nagar

However, at two of the spots near the Oshiwara depot, this reporter found the iron rods supporting the pillars had indeed rusted. Further on, near the MG Road signal too, we observed the same issue. Only at a couple of the spots did the rods have a green tinge, a tell-tale sign of anti-rust treatment.

One man fighting 'jung'

Activist Noor Khatri had filed an application under the Right To Information (RTI) Act in November 2018, requesting the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for details of safety and quality precautions undertaken for the Dahisar- DN Nagar Metro's construction.



mid-day found rusted rods supporting the pillars at several spots, such as this one near the Lotus petrol pump

This included information on what anti-rust treatment was used on steel/iron bars utilised to erect the Metro pillars, as well as details of the soil investigation that was carried out before the construction began.

He alleged, "Mass irregularities have taken place while implementing the Metro project. In my RTI application, I had asked them for the report from the initial soil survey before excavation, but they said this information was not available. The question arises, how could they have undertaken excavation for piling work without conducting soil investigation for stability?"



At a few spots in Oshiwara did the rods have a tell-tale green tinge of anti-rust treatment

The activist also alleged that rusted rods that were used to erect the pillars. "I am shocked that they have not even provided me with information regarding the grade of steel used and whether they were treated with any chemical to prevent rusting.

I visited a few locations along Metro line 2A and was shocked to see rusted iron rods being used to erect pillars and for other work along the Metro route, which hints that the work will be of substandard quality. I have clicked pictures and sent them to the Chief Minister's Office, requesting a CID investigation into the same."



Noor Khatri

The other side

Dilip Kawatkar, MMRDA joint project director, said, "MMRDA and contractors use the best grade of materials for the construction, as prescribed in the contract. We will have to look into the allegations made regarding the use of rusted rods for the construction of Dahisar-DN Nagar Metro line 2A."

2020

Year by which it should be operational

