Mumbai: City's COVID-19 cases rise again, sees 1,059 new patients

After touching a low of 700, the new positive cases count in Mumbai rose again on Saturday. The city reported 1,059 new cases and 45 deaths. The cumulative number of deaths now stand at 6,395 while the mortality rate is still at 5.54 per cent. The state's tally increased by 9,601 cases, including 3,127 from Pune division and 2,995 from MMR, including Mumbai. The case fatality rate in the state is 3.55 per cent.

On Saturday, 832 patients recovered and were discharged across the city. The recovery rate of the city stands at 76 per cent and doubling rate of Mumbai is 76 days. Of the 45 deaths, 37 had comorbidities. One death was below 40 years of age, 33 deaths were above 60 years and 11 were between 40 and 60 years.

The MMR area reported 2,995 cases and 128 deaths. Raigad reported 26 deaths, Navi Mumbai 349, and KDMC 283. The cumulative number of cases in the state increased to 4,31,719 cases and deaths were 15,316.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news