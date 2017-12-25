Mumbai's first air-conditioned local train to start regular services today

Santa has brought Mumbai a cool gift this Christmas. The city's (and the country's) first air-conditioned local train is set to coolly slide into regular services from today

Santa has brought Mumbai a cool gift this Christmas. The city's (and the country's) first air-conditioned local train is set to coolly slide into regular services from today.

The train will run six services till Dec 29, after which they will increase to 12. The first public run of this local will happen at 10.30 am between Borivli and Churchgate. WR's chief PRO Ravinder Bhakar said the train would run only from Monday to Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, it will be off tracks for maintenance. WR officials said tickets and passes for the AC train will be available online and on ATVMs.

All the six services being run till December 29 are fast services between Churchgate and Borivli. From the 12 services that will begin from January 1, 2018, eight will run as fast locals between Churchgate and Virar, halting only at Mumbai Central, Dadar, Bandra, Andheri, Borivli, Bhayander and Vasai. Similarly, three fast services will run between Churchgate and Borivli, halting only at Mumbai Central, Dadar, Bandra and Andheri. The remaining one will be a slow train between Mahalaxmi to Borivli. The train will have RPF constables and technicians on board.

Single AC local ticket fare*



Rs 165

Between Borivli and Churchgate

Rs 205

Between Virar and Churchgate

Monthly AC local pass fare*

Rs 1.6k

Between Borivli and Churchgate

Rs 2k

Between Borivli and Churchgate

* Promotional fares for the first six months

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go