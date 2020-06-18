Mumbai Saga: John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi to film the last leg in Ramoji Film City

Nestled in his Khandala home, director Sanjay Gupta is charting out the final schedule of Mumbai Saga that will kick off in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, next month.

With filmmakers gradually planning to resume shoots in Mumbai, the director had initially considered giving finishing touches to the John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi-fronted crime thriller in the city. "But shooting here is way too risky. Public transport hasn't opened up completely yet, so it's impossible to bring the crew to the set daily. This is why T-Series [producer] and I have zeroed in on Ramoji Film City, which is a self-sufficient studio with lodging facilities. We will have our unit tested before flying down," explains Gupta.

The filmmaker, who plans to charter a plane to Hyderabad, has zeroed in on the 30-member crew, including leading men Abraham and Hashmi. "We have 10 to 12 days' work left on the film, including shooting two songs and a portion of the climax."



Emraan Hashmi in Mumbai Saga

Gupta agrees that the songs as well as action scenes will have to be reimagined, given the restrictions on the use of background artistes. "Minimising is the way forward on the songs. Rajeev Surti [choreographer] and I are reducing the number of people we can have in the frame and reworking the dance sequences. One of the songs is similar to Ganpat [Shootout at Lokhandwala, 2007]. We have a patchwork shoot with John, Prateik Babbar and Gulshan Grover. Here too, we will eliminate the [background] fighters and keep it focussed on the actors."



Sanjay Gupta

Ask him if the actors are comfortable going back to shoot, and Gupta states, "Actors need to have faith in the director and the producer. We have assured them that we will look after them and take precautions. John and Emraan are looking forward to the shoot. We hope to start working on July 15."

