Mumbai Saga: John Abraham looks intense in his first look from the actioner

John Abraham has made a mark where patriotic films are concerned. The actor has a number of such films to his credit - Madras Cafe, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Romeo Akbar Walter, Satyameva Jayate, Batla House, to name a few. Now, the actor will be seen in a different avatar in his upcoming film Mumbai Saga.

Director Sanjay Gupta shared John Abraham's first look from Mumbai Saga. He wrote, "One of my favourite moments from MUMBAI SAGA. And of course Mr. Abraham like never before."

One of my favourite moments from MUMBAI SAGA.

And of course Mr. Abraham like never before. ððð pic.twitter.com/ooKz6wvt1l — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) January 13, 2020

The climax of the actioner traces the shutdown of mills in Bombay in the '80s. Speaking about the action sequences in the film, Gupta told mid-day, "I have designed the final action sequence featuring John and Emraan. It's a high-octane scene that involves cargo trucks, fuel tankers and an airplane. We have also hired a private aircraft for the sequence. Mumbai Saga will probably be the first film to be shot at the airstrip at Aamby Valley. It's the most expensive sequence in the film."

Well, the storyline sure sounds interesting! Mumbai Saga features John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Aggarwal, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty among others. Produced by T-Series and White Feather Films, the film is slated to release on June 19, 2020.

