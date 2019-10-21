Mumbai Saga: Mahesh Manjrekar comes to Sanjay Gupta's rescue after Jackie Shroff's exit

Actors have often quit films midway owing to their hectic schedules. The recent examples are Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor, who had to leave Street Dancer 3D and the Saina Nehwal biopic respectively as they were extremely busy with their other films. Another actor had to let go of a film due to his schedule and that's Jackie Shroff, who was all set to star in Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga, reports Pune Mirror.

Shroff was to essay the role of a Maharashtrian politician and Gupta was gung-ho about the project. But since he's no longer a part of the film, the filmmaker has found a replacement in his good friend and actor Mahesh Manjrekar. The two have worked multiple times in films like Kaante, Plan, Musafir, Zinda and Dus Kahaniyaan. Gupta said, "I was really looking forward to working with Jackie but due to a date mess-up, he had to quit. Mahesh is my go-to person."

He added, "We have shared a bond since we first collaborated on Kaante and subsequently worked on several films together. When I explained the situation to him, he told me he was on. We only had to sort the dates as he's busy acting and directing." Bhushan Kumar, who produces the gangster drama, says, "Mahesh is a strong performer and his portrayal always stands out."

Mumbai Saga is a thriller about the nexus between gangsters, police officers and politicians. It's a massively mounted ensemble that comprises actors like Suniel Shetty, John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Rohit Roy, and Amol Gupte. The film will open in the cinemas on June 19, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates