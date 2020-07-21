Mumbai Saga makers to have a digital release?

Last week, mid-day reported that director Sanjay Gupta has postponed the final schedule of Mumbai Saga — which features John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, among others — to mid-August. Even as the film has 10 days' shoot pending, it is heard that the makers have initiated discussions about the crime saga's direct-to-web release.

A source reveals, "Mumbai Saga was originally envisioned as a big-screen outing, with Amazon Prime Video on board as the film's digital exhibitor. However, with the theatres showing no signs of reopening anytime soon, producer Bhushan Kumar is contemplating premiering it on the streaming platform. The discussion on the financials has begun, but the two parties have yet to agree on a figure." While big-screen spectacles 83, Radhe and Sooryavanshi are waiting for a theatrical release, a masala film like Mumbai Saga taking the digital route may be a big blow to the exhibitors.

mid-day reached out to T-Series, which did not respond till press time.

