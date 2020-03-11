Mumbai: Saibangoda villagers hold two forest staff hostage

Two forest department officials — a Round Forester Abhimanyu Jadhav and Forest Guard Sagar Irole were taken hostage for more than two hours by Saibangoda villagers — a tribal hamlet near Vihar Lake close to Aarey Milk Colony at around 10 pm on Monday night. A forest department vehicle was also vandalised.

D J Singh, assistant conservator of Forest said, "On Monday night our team of five started night patrolling in the area near Vihar lake area close to Saibangoda. During the patrolling, they came across a few people drinking alcohol and cooking food. When the teams questioned them, the accused physically assaulted our staff."

Sources from Forest Department told mid-day that the accused residents of Saibangoda village got agitated that the Forest Department officials had taken their pictures without their permission.

"One of the accused called someone in the village and a huge mob from Saibangoda reached the spot and took two of our people hostage. They took them both into the village while one of the staff members was grievously injured as they hit him with bamboo sticks. However, he was lucky enough to survive despite serious injuries," Singh added.

As two of the forest department forest watchers were able to run away from the spot, they informed senior officials about what had happened, following which Forest Department officials and staff along with police force reached Saibangoda village and were able to free the two hostages.

Jadhav was immediately rushed to the BMC-run Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Centre where he is currently undergoing treatment. Forest Department officials told mid-day that he has suffered serious injuries but his condition is stable.

Powai Police station has registered an FIR against 10-15 unknown people under various Sections of the IPC. Forest Department staff have also provided pictures of some of the accused to the police and they are looking for the accused.

Speaking to mid-day, additional principal chief conservator of forest, Sunil Limaye said, "The incident which took place near Saibangoda is shocking and those behind the attack will face action as per the law."

