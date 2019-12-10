Mumbai: Salient features of India's shortest AC local train

The local AC train features two-sided display and two double-sided display in each coach

The much-awaited Central Railway's first new and fresh Air-Conditioned local train, India's shortest one, arrived at Kurla car shed on Tuesday.

Here are some of its salient features:

Air conditioning system for passenger and driver. 2 X 15-ton capacity roof-mounted package units (RMPU) for air conditioning in each coach.

for passenger and driver. 2 X 15-ton capacity roof-mounted package units (RMPU) for air conditioning in each coach. Air Spring Suspension: For excellent ride comfort and to sustain Super Dense Crush Loads of Suburban traffic, the EMU rake is provided with secondary air suspension with two air bellows, provided on each bogie.

For excellent ride comfort and to sustain Super Dense Crush Loads of Suburban traffic, the EMU rake is provided with secondary air suspension with two air bellows, provided on each bogie. Passenger Address & Passenger Information system (PAPIS): is a GPS based information system for passenger with intercom facility. Through this system, the facility of passenger information, driver-guard communication through the intercom, driver/guard to passenger communication through ETU, train radio.

is a GPS based information system for passenger with intercom facility. Through this system, the facility of passenger information, driver-guard communication through the intercom, driver/guard to passenger communication through ETU, train radio. In Coach Display in each coach: There are two-sided display and two double-sided display in each coach.

There are two-sided display and two double-sided display in each coach. Head Code Display: LED-based Head Code display in ENGLISH & HINDI with handicap and ladies coach position is provided in front of both driving trailer coaches.

LED-based Head Code display in ENGLISH & HINDI with handicap and ladies coach position is provided in front of both driving trailer coaches. A LED-Based Coach identification system for Alarm chain pulling & Door malfunctioning.

for Alarm chain pulling & Door malfunctioning. Ergonomically designed stainless steel passenger seats .

. Wide and large double-glass sealed windows to offer a panoramic view outside.

to offer a panoramic view outside. Vestibule design: Airtight gangways (Vestibules) in all trailer coaches and through vestibule available for 6 coaches each.

Airtight gangways (Vestibules) in all trailer coaches and through vestibule available for 6 coaches each. LED-based lighting for better illumination and energy conservation.

for better illumination and energy conservation. Spacious and robust stainless coaches with straight sidewalls.

Aluminum extruded modular luggage racks with polycarbonate transparent glass at the bottom.

with polycarbonate transparent glass at the bottom. Aerodynamic nose cone driving cab

Safety features for passengers:

Electrically operated Automatic Door closure system: Traction is interlocked with door closure. In case of any of the doors in the rake is not getting closed, traction is blocked by TCMS.

Traction is interlocked with door closure. In case of any of the doors in the rake is not getting closed, traction is blocked by TCMS. Passenger Alarm System: In the case of ACP, emergency bell work in both driving cabs. Each coach is provided with an indicator light on both sides of the coach. These lights are integrated with the Alarm chain pulling system. Whenever chain pulling takes place in coaches these lights will glow giving an exact indication to the platform staff for attending an emergency.

In the case of ACP, emergency bell work in both driving cabs. Each coach is provided with an indicator light on both sides of the coach. These lights are integrated with the Alarm chain pulling system. Whenever chain pulling takes place in coaches these lights will glow giving an exact indication to the platform staff for attending an emergency. Emergency Talk Back (ETU) is a part of PAPIS, provided for communication between passenger, Guard and Motorman in an emergency.

is a part of PAPIS, provided for communication between passenger, Guard and Motorman in an emergency. In case when the train is a standstill, there is also a manual door opening system in each coach that can be accessed.

