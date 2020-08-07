Mumbai: Sameer Sharma was going through financial crisis, says TV actor

Television actor Sameer Sharma, 44, was found dead at his home on Wednesday night. Police said Sharma was found hanging from the kitchen ceiling at his rented flat in Neha CHS building in Malad west.

According to the Malad police, the watchman of the society saw the body in the first floor flat's kitchen and alerted society members on Wednesday night. The police said as it had been raining heavily, no one from the society had walked to the side of the building from where Sharma's kitchen could be seen. Only when the watchman went to see if any trees had fallen did he see the body. Looking at the condition of the body, the police suspect the death may have occurred 48 hours ago. No suicide note was found, they said.

Sharma was part of shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Police said he was married but his wife stayed in Goa. The police said the call logs, and many applications including WhatsApp chats were found to be deleted from his phone. They found the number of actor Sameer Soni and called him to the police station.

"I knew Sameer for many years. He was going through a financial crisis. A month ago, he asked for my car to go to meet his cousin in Pune. I gave my Toyota car but later, whenever I asked for it back, he used to give excuses. On Saturday or Sunday, I received a call from the police saying my car had been involved in an accident in Mumbai and was with them for several days," said Soni. "On Monday I met Sameer at his house. He apologised and I asked him for his license to claim the car insurance. He promised to give it the next day but after that did not answer my calls," Soni added. He said he was told about the suicide on Wednesday.

"We have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). No suicide note has been recovered yet. We have informed the deceased's family, his sister might come to Mumbai from Bangalore," said an officer from Malad police station.

