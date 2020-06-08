Mumbai: Sanjay Gandhi National Park officials clear out illegal structures

In what can be termed a crucial demolition drive against encroachments taking place near Saibangoda tribal hamlet, a Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) team along with SRPF cleared the illegal encroachments that had cropped up along Vihar lake.

Since the last few months and especially during the lockdown, there had been an increase in the illegal encroachments in the jurisdiction of the forest close to Saibangoda tribal hamlet near Vihar lake. Many people had encroached the land by constructing a temporary boundary surrounding the plot using wood and bushes, while at many places small huts were constructed.

Speaking to mid-day, Range Forest Officer (RFO), Dinesh Desale said, "On Saturday between 8 am and 1 pm action was initiated near Saibangoda, as we had received Information of fresh encroachments."

The forest department was unable to initiate action due to unavailability of police protection owing to the lockdown.

"But, on Saturday, we were able to deploy enough police personnel. Soon, enough number of forest officials, SRPF, police and labourers were engaged to remove fresh encroachments, which included barbed wire, temporary farm sheds etc," Desale said.

"Intermingled fences are a huge hindrance to the movement of wildlife and also, barbed wire fences are detrimental to wildlife of SGNP. On Saturday, seven fences of approx 5.00 ha area and five temporary farm sheds were removed from wildlife area of SGNP. None of these areas can be claimed under any right by anybody. Approximately 60 women from Saibangoda tried to stop the encroachment drive. However, we were able to carry out the operation successfully and such actions need to be carried out repeatedly to protect SGNP," added Desale.

During the lockdown, there had been a substantial increase in illegal fishing activity while many were found doing picnics around the lake. Moreover, people were also seen constructing illegal hutments near Film City and Saibangoda. A nature lover had also alleged that large chunks of land were being barricaded with wooden compounds and green cloth, inside which they had constructed hutments.

Acting against the illegal construction and the activity, SGNP officials had started monitoring the area near Vihar Lake and Saibangoda using drones.

