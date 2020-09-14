Mumbai: Sanjay Gandhi National Park to open for walkers from October

The Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) authorities are planning to open the park for morning walkers from October. SGNP had been shut completely since March after nationwide lockdown as announced.

A senior official from SGNP said, "We have yet not finalised the date of opening the park as it depends on the government's decision. However, we are still preparing ourselves and have undertaken cleaning works, minor repairs, etc., for opening the park gradually as per government's directive."

It may be noted that before the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 3,000-4,000 tourists visited SGNP on a daily basis and during the weekend the number would go up. Moreover, daily, around 500-600 morning walkers visited the park. However, the authorities shut the park and stopped entry to morning walkers since March 31.

According to Forest Department officials because of the closure, the park is losing revenue of '2 to '3 lakh on an average per day, which the park earned through the sale of entry tickets, animal safari tickets etc.

Along with SGNP, the decision regarding opening of Tungareshwar wildlife sanctuary in Vasai would also be taken soon. It may be noted that as the lockdown restrictions started easing, entry of people in BMC parks was allowed. This resulted in regular morning walkers at SGNP enquiring about when the park was going to be opened for people.

Rs 2-3 lakh

Amount of loss SGNP is suffering daily due to lockdown

31 March

Day the park was shut for morning walkers this year

