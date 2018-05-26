Mumbai: Sanjay Gandhi National Park to track its big cats with radio collars

Sources said the exercise, which would be carried out by leopard expert and Biologist Dr Vidya Athreya and Biologist Nikit Surve, was likely to happen after monsoon once the required permissions were in place



Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). File Pic

To conduct an in-depth study on the ways in which urban leopards are using the landscape inside and outside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and co-existing with humans, park authorities have signed an MoU with the Wildlife Conservation Society to put radio collars on the leopards. Sources said the exercise, which would be carried out by leopard expert and Biologist Dr Vidya Athreya and Biologist Nikit Surve, was likely to happen after monsoon once the required permissions were in place.

Anwar Ahmed, chief conservator of forests and field director of SGNP, said, "Just the way the ongoing camera-trapping study conducted by Surve is helping us in getting details about the leopards, radio-collaring will help in understanding the lives of these magnificent big cats. I'm very happy that this project is going to be implemented, as, for the first time, SGNP leopards will be collared. This initiative will also help in the science-based management of the park, which is very important for Mumbaikars."

"As leopards are extremely secretive in nature, it's difficult to keep a track of their movements. Camera-trapping and radio-collaring will help us to get a better understanding of the species," said Surve, who has been studying the SGNP leopards for the last three years.

Dr Athreya told mid-day, "This study will provide a lot of information on the leopards. The collars work by sending signals about time, date and location of the animals. After getting the information, researchers can go to the spots and find out more about the animals. This will help us to know a lot about how they use the landscapes."

