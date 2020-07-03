Mumbai: Sanjay Gandhi National Park's tiger Anand diagnosed with cancer

Anand has developed a lump in the jaw and his blood tests showed that he has developed chronic renal disease with age

ONE of the star attractions of Sanjay Gandhi National Park's (SGNP) safari — 10-year-old Royal Bengal tiger Anand has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and his condition is said to be critical.

Talking to mid-day SGNP veterinary officer Dr Shailesh Pethe said, "Anand has developed a lump in the jaw and his blood tests also showed that he has developed chronic renal disease with age. A team of experts and senior professors from Mumbai Veterinary College conducted a preliminary investigation and based on the collective opinion, a biopsy was done, wherein it was confirmed to be a malignant tumour. A team of experienced veterinarians and professors are treating him, but his condition remains critical. His elder brother, Yash, 12, died of same complications in May last year."

Dr Pethe along with leopard rescue team of SGNP is currently in Nashik to trap a leopard responsible for human deaths and injuries. So, veterinarian Dr Manish Pingle is looking after Anand currently.

Pingle said, "As Anand stopped eating food due to his illness since Sunday he is completely on IV fluids and supplements. We are closely monitoring his health and doing the best we can."

He also told mid-day that the tiger has developed two growths on lower lips and biopsy revealed that the Creatinine level is increasing in his body. At present, there are four Royal Bengal female tigers and two male tigers including Anand and Sultan.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news