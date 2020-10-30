Mumbai: Santacruz Chembur Link Road to get staircase landing for rail travellers

The Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) will finally get a staircase landing for outstation passengers at LTT and Tilak Nagar as a joint plan has been finalised by the civic body and the Central Railway.

"The SCLR that connects the western and eastern suburbs has been a boon for one and all. It flies over several important installations, including Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) at Kurla and Tilak Nagar station. A staircase landing from this bridge into the busy LTT station has been much in demand," local MLA Mangesh Kudalkar told mid-day.

"I have been following up on the issue with the BMC and the railways. The joint plan and related paperwork are finally in place. The project will not only benefit the lakhs of commuters that use the rail terminus but also local residents who need to access Tilak Nagar station," he said.

"The staircase connector will also help those who use the terminus and want to reach Nehru Nagar and Kurla station much faster," he added.

Without a staircase landing, commuters have to get off at the SCLR bridge and take a foot overbridge to the station. The staircase landing was also one of the proposals suggested for decongesting bridges following the stampede at Elphinstone Road station.

National Railway Users Consultative Committee member Subhash Gupta said, "However, there are two sides to the coin. The area is notorious for anti-social elements and it may help them escape faster after committing crimes. One must be aware of this."

The railways also has plans to develop LTT into a mega-complex later with the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) which has a five-phase development plan. The plan includes new arrival and departure terminal buildings for outstation trains, three new platforms, a bus stop for direct access to the terminal and commercialisation of available railway spaces.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news