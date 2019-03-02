Mumbai: School bus climbs up a divider in Kandivli, two students hurt

national

At the time of the incident, the bus was ferrying 39 students of Children's Academy school in Kandivli

Pic courtesy/ Hanif Patel

Two students suffered from minor injuries on Friday afternoon after a speeding school bus climbed up a divider near R South Municipal Ward Office in Kandivli West. According to the police sources, the bus driver lost control and climbed up the divider at around 2.30 pm. At the time of the incident, the bus was ferrying 39 students of Children's Academy school in Kandivli.

The injured were rushed to Shatabdi hospital by the locals while the bus driver was also sent for a medical check-up to ascertain if he was under the influence of alcohol.

The driver was booked for rash driving and will be produced before the magistrate court.

