Mumbai: School bus fees to rise by 10-15% this year

SBOA cites rising fuel prices, extra expenditure for incorporating safety equipment in buses, maintenance of the vehicles and other services as reasons for the hike

As if the increasing fee of schools was not enough reason for worry that now the School Bus Owners' Association (SBOA) has decided to increase the rates for school bus services by 10-15 per cent from the next academic year.

The Association has cited rising fuel prices, extra expenditure for incorporating safety equipment in buses, maintenance of the vehicles and other services as reasons for the increase in rates.

Speaking to mid-day, Anil Garg, president of SBOA, said, "Fuel price is increasing and every year we have to hike the salaries of our staff members as well. Also, each bus needs to have a female attendant for the safety of children. Apart from these, we also have to incorporate a number of safety measures like covered windows, bars inside buses that children can hold on to while travelling and safe seats among others.

All of this comes at a cost. But more importantly, these safety measures are mandatory for school buses only, whereas the vans, which have been banned by the Central government, are running freely. Neither do they follow any regulations, nor do they get into any contract with schools. Apart from this, maintenance costs of the buses are increasing due to the poor condition of the city roads."

Demanding a regulation in the matter, Kalpita Malwankar, mother of an eight-year-old student from Borivli, said, "We are already facing several issues for the increasing school fees even though there are prescribed norms related to it and a regulatory body to deal with complaints. But in case of school buses parents have no option." Another parent from Malad, Sandip Bhatt said, "We are not against increase in school bus fees, but a 10-15 per cent hike is too much."

