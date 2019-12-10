Mumbai: School bus owners' body turns vigilante, reports vans, autos

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Even amid restrictions, vans and autorickshaws continue to ferry children to and from school. Despite the associated safety concerns, the School Bus Owners Association (SBOA) has claimed that no action has been taken against errant operators.

The association has now taken on the responsibility to report such offenders to the RTO by taking pictures of such vehicles and sending the details to the authorities.

In most cases, the vans and autorickshaws carrying children are filled beyond their capacity. However, parents prefer these over school buses due to lower cost and convenience of door-to-door pick-up and drop services.

SBOA President Anil Garg, said, "While they are unsafe for children, most of them also run without required permits. Almost all operators stuff vehicles with students. It is sad to see that no action has been taken against them."

He continued, "When it comes to school buses, there is a long list of rules and regulations." SBOA has sent over 150 such photographs.

Transport Commissioner, Shekhar Channe, said, "We are already running a special drive wherein such vehicles are checked thoroughly."

